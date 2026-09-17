MADRID: A Real Madrid supporters’ group has demanded a public apology from Kylian Mbappe and two team-mates after they declined to fully wear a t-shirt in support of the people of Ceuta.

Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Ibrahima Konate wore a tribute shirt partially rolled up ahead of Madrid’s 3-2 win at Elche on Tuesday in La Liga.

“We are certain that every Real Madrid supporter and every Spaniard is ashamed of the image given by these three individuals,” Ultras Sur said in a statement posted on X late on Wednesday, describing their conduct as “unacceptable”.

The group, which is often associated with the far right, called for “public apologies” and criticized the silence of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, with whom it has been at odds since being banned from the Santiago Bernabeu more than a decade ago.

La Liga president Javier Tebas on Wednesday criticized the three Madrid players for not properly wearing the t-shirt, saying “putting it half on is the same as not wearing it”.

The rest of the team and Elche players wore the t-shirt, which brandished the words “we are all Ceutans”, normally, which was intended to be a message of support for people in the Spanish territory in north Africa, which recently has been affected by a migration crisis.

Residents have complained about migrants from Morocco camping on beaches and sleeping in the streets, with the city overwhelmed amid a humanitarian crisis. Scores of people died while attempting the crossing in July.

The Moroccan Association for Human Rights, a non-governmental group, estimates the death toll to be at least 141.

Mbappe said that he wanted to make a gesture in support of those who had lost their lives.

“The first thing I want to say is that I have complete solidarity with Ceuta and all the victims,” he told Spanish daily AS.

“But I also wanted to make a gesture and express my thoughts for all the immigrants who have lost their lives and who are also living in difficult conditions.”

Tens of thousands of migrants arrived in Ceuta from Morocco on July 30 and 31. Most of them returned in the hours following their arrival, but several thousand remained in Ceuta, where deteriorating conditions have fueled tensions with local residents.