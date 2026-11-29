DUBAI: For filmmaker Fawn Veerasunthorn, the inspiration behind Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest animated adventure, “Hexed,” came from an unexpected place — discovering who her mother was before she became a parent.

Co-directed by Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, the film follows Billy, a teenage girl whose discovery of magical abilities leads her and her mother, Alice, into a hidden world. As the pair navigate this unfamiliar magical realm, they are forced to confront their own insecurities and reconsider their relationship with each other.

“The original idea of this project from the get-go was to tell a story about the journey of motherhood,” Veerasunthorn told Arab News.

Unlike many Disney adventures in which young protagonists must venture out on their own, “Hexed” places as much emphasis on the mother’s journey as it does on the daughter’s coming of age.

For the Thai filmmaker, becoming a mother herself fundamentally changed the way she viewed her own parents. “I discovered that my mom wanted to be a flight attendant and had to put that part of herself away to raise kids,” she said.

Her mother went on to look after the family business, but the revelation made Veerasunthorn consider how much of a parent’s identity remains unknown to their children. The filmmaker also drew on her experiences growing up in Thailand, recalling her desire to pursue an education in art in the US and her parents’ apprehension about letting their teenage daughter move halfway across the world.

She hopes the film will encourage families to have their own conversations around its message — namely that, if you love someone, you therefore trust them to pursue their dreams.

For Hand, that journey of self-discovery works both ways. While the film is about finding “your own personal power,” he says, it is equally about empowering the people you love to do the same.

The directors’ teenage experiences also provided fodder for some of the film’s more humorous moments. While Veerasunthorn was seemingly the more well-behaved of the two, Hand describes himself as “the leader of bad behavior,” with his teenage escapades involving his mother’s car even making their way into the film.

Working on an original Disney property also afforded the filmmakers considerable creative freedom, particularly when it came to establishing the rules and visual language of their magical universe. The directors wanted the world to be populated by “strange, bizarre, weird things,” without losing sight of the intimate family drama at the heart of the film.

“There are 400 individual effects created for this film,” said Veerasunthorn, adding that considerable thought went into ensuring each character’s magic was an extension of their personality. Take, for instance, the delightfully named feline Beef Roger Crummchuk, whose magical abilities incorporate everything from dirty cat hair and cat litter to fizzy drinks.

Veerasunthorn describes the character as “the fun uncle that your mom never wanted you to hang out with.”

The filmmakers took a similarly playful approach to the soundtrack, juxtaposing an orchestral score with contemporary pop music. For Hand, Queen’s “I Want to Break Free” perfectly encapsulates Billy’s desire for independence, while Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” lends itself fittingly to a world of witchcraft.

The film also benefited from the close working relationship between its two directors, who brought different perspectives and lived experiences to the storytelling process. Hand said the pair were in “every single room all the time together,” exchanging ideas from the earliest stages of development.

Having Veerasunthorn as a creative partner, he added, allowed him to approach the nuances of the mother-daughter relationship with a greater degree of authenticity. Animation, he said, was “one of the most collaborative processes.”

And while the filmmakers are not ruling out a return to the world of “Hexed,” Hand stressed that any further adventures would have to be in service of a story worth telling. Veerasunthorn, meanwhile, pointed to the possibilities opened up by the film’s ending and the evolving relationship between the human and witch worlds.

Ultimately, however, beneath the elaborate world-building, eccentric characters and spectacular displays of magic, “Hexed” is a film about learning to see your parents as people in their own right — individuals with ambitions, disappointments and dreams that existed long before you came along.