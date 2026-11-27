DUBAI: For a franchise that built its success on exploring authoritarianism, class warfare, and the commodification of human suffering, “The Hunger Games” seems increasingly reluctant to make its audience uncomfortable.

Set 24 years before the original trilogy, “Sunrise on the Reaping” follows a teenage Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), the perpetually inebriated mentor to Katniss Everdeen played to perfection by Woody Harrelson in the original films.

On his 16th birthday, Haymitch is selected to participate in the 50th Hunger Games and finds himself embroiled in a plot to sabotage the games.

Zada is a likable lead, but there is little of the roguish charm that made Harrelson’s Haymitch such a compelling character. The screenplay does him few favors, reducing his burgeoning political consciousness to some painfully on-the-nose dialogue.

The supporting cast fares better, particularly Mckenna Grace as the abrasive tribute Maysilee Donner and Elle Fanning as a younger Effie Trinket — District 12 stylist and escort. Jesse Plemons is excellent as the young games designer Plutarch Heavensbee, giving us glimpses of how his ideology of resistance takes shape and the quiet cunning with which he manipulates impressionable young tributes into furthering his cause.

What is particularly frustrating about “Sunrise on the Reaping” is that it should have been the most emotionally devastating film in the franchise. For some reason, the violence in the arena has been severely toned down — the dangers reduced to stinging butterflies, ravaging rats, and poisonous pollen. Characters’ deaths barely have time to register before we’re whisked off to the next plot point.

Collins’ novel is particularly brutal in its exploration of what happens when an authoritarian regime makes an example of someone who dares challenge it. Lawrence, however, seems afraid to let his audience sit with the full extent of that cruelty.

The film rushes through its heartbreaking final stretch before tacking on a reassuring epilogue that somewhat undermines the tragedy.

Audiences should be leaving the cinema inconsolable, finally understanding the depths of the grief that Harrelson’s Haymitch spent years trying to drown in alcohol. Instead, I left disappointed by how the franchise has softened its edges, particularly when the themes that made it such a cultural juggernaut feel more relevant than ever.