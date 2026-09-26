MILAN: Riyadh-based Argentine model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez attended Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2027 show at Milan Fashion Week this week.

Rodriguez, who lives in Saudi Arabia with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, wore a black leather look made up of a cropped, button-front jacket with a pointed collar and a fitted miniskirt.

She carried a structured black leather top-handle bag with gold hardware and accessorized with diamond earrings and a statement ring, wearing her hair in wet-look waves.

Rodriguez worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid before rising to fame, and met Ronaldo while working there.

Gucci creative director Demna moved beyond the strict archetypes of his debut collection and fixed his gaze on the fashion house’s luxe heritage for his all-important second collection, previewed Friday during Milan Fashion Week.

The runway was transformed into a luxury Gucci boutique, where Cardi B, wrapped in white faux fur, and Donatella Versace, wearing a stole from Demna’s first Gucci collection, sat on cushioned sofas. Brand ambassador Jannik Sinner took a seat beside Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

At a moment when the luxury business is struggling, the setting made the commercial imperative unusually explicit: These were clothes intended not merely to project an image, but to move from rack to wardrobe.

“Gucci is about luxury that wants to be seen,” Demna wrote in show notes.

A bold silhouette made the first pitch, before the details became apparent. Men’s suits had exaggeratedly broad shoulders, while pagoda shoulders shaped women’s jackets and dresses. The styling remained Italian; cropped pants and elongated loafers with no socks for him, a cinched trench coat over a blouse and skirt for her.

The collection’s strongest looks had undoubted commercial appeal: A double-breasted navy peacoat paired with high-heeled equestrian boots — with spurs for a Demna flourish — and a rugby shirt with Gucci stripes for him layered under an Oxford shirt and Gucci logo jacket.