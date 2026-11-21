DUBAI: US-Egyptian model Sandra Shehab worked with a number of leading fashion brands this holiday season, weeks after attending spring/summer 2027 shows in New York, London and Paris.

Shehab shared three sets of images on Instagram this week, featuring looks from US labels Calvin Klein and Tory Burch and British house Burberry.

In the most recent post, captioned “Night out in my Calvin Klein,” she wore a black leather jacket with a high collar over dark wide-leg jeans. She completed the look with black pointed-toe boots and a black shoulder bag.

A day earlier, she posted a series captioned “A Tory Burch holiday,” in which she wore a cobalt blue jacquard halter-neck dress with an asymmetric handkerchief hem. She paired it with black pointed pumps, a black clutch and jeweled earrings. The brand’s official account responded with three heart emojis.

The Burberry post, captioned “The holidays with Burberry,” showed Shehab in a black tie-neck dress with a high-low hem lined in the label’s signature check. She wore it with black knee-high leather boots and carried a check shoulder bag.

The posts followed her appearances at fashion weeks in September and October. She attended the Calvin Klein Collection spring 2027 show by Italian creative director Veronica Leoni at Terminal Warehouse in New York, where guests also included Spanish singer Rosalia and US actress Sadie Sink.

A few days later, she was at Burberry’s summer 2027 show at Chelsea College of Arts during London Fashion Week, where she wore a white shirt tucked into a pleated cream midi skirt and carried a taupe leather top-handle bag. The collection, by British creative director Daniel Lee, featured floral trench coats and checked short suits.

In Paris, Shehab attended the Lacoste spring/summer 2027 show and the Louis Vuitton womenswear show two days later.

The New Jersey native rose to fame in 2018 after appearing in Season 24 of “America’s Next Top Model,” finishing in eighth place. She later attended shows by labels including Lebanese designer Elie Saab and French brand Jacquemus in Paris.