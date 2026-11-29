DUBAI: Lebanese designer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen is the star of Samsung Electronics MENA’s latest campaign, Dare to Change, which draws on the Dubai-based influencer’s personal and professional journey to explore the importance of stepping outside one’s comfort zone.

The campaign marks the latest chapter in Wazen’s partnership with the technology giant, having been named a regional brand ambassador in September.

Directed by Vincent Catel, the campaign film opens with a question from Wazen’s sister: “So you actually did it?” It is a question that has followed the entrepreneur throughout some of the most significant milestones in her life, from launching her own business to becoming a mother.

“Every big change in my life began with a moment of doubt and the decision to do it anyway,” said Wazen. “If my story says anything, it’s that the change you’re nervous about is often the one most worth making.”

Since starting her fashion and lifestyle blog, Karen’s Choice, in 2016, Wazen has leveraged her social media success to build an internationally recognized fashion business.

The mother of three launched her eponymous eyewear label in December 2018, with luxury e-tailer Farfetch picking up her designs less than a year later.

Her creations have since been championed by international celebrities including Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Emma Stone and Paris Hilton.

The Lebanese entrepreneur has also worked with several international luxury fashion and beauty houses, cementing her position as one of the region’s most recognizable fashion personalities.

Her latest campaign sees her switch to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, using the device to illustrate how she navigates the demands of entrepreneurship and family life.

“The Galaxy Z Fold8 keeps up with every part of my day, from the office to the moments with my family that matter most. I’m still me, just a little braver,” she said.

For Wazen, the campaign also reflects a shift in her own thinking over the years, from asking herself “Can I do this?” to “Why can’t I do this?”

The film concludes with Wazen snapping her foldable smartphone shut and turning the question on viewers themselves: “Will you make the change?”