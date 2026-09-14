DUBAI: British Lebanese actor Razane Jammal has kicked off the awards season with a big win — in style.

Jammal accepted the Best Actress in a Cinematic Role Award at the 17th edition of the Arab Satellite Festival in Cairo, while wearing an all-black gown from Lebanese designer Georges Chakra.

Jammal took to Instagram to celebrate the win, writing: “Incredibly proud to accept the Best Actress in a Cinematic Role Award for ‘Asad.’ Layla is a character very close to my heart because she reminds me of my mother in so many ways. She was a strong-willed woman who was way ahead of her time, who defied social norms and wasn’t afraid to speak up against injustice. A woman who fiercely protected her loved ones and showed up for any person in need, no matter what she was going through. Your spirit is imprinted in Layla mommy, so for you I dedicate this award, my angel.”

Helmed by Egyptian filmmaker and Marvel’s “Moon Knight” director Mohamed Diab, Jammal stars alongside Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan in “Asad.”

Jammal, famous for her roles in the Netflix series “The Sandman” and “Paranormal,” is joined by Maged El-Kedwany, Khaled El-Sawy, Sherif Salama and Ahmed Abdelhamid in the film.

The action-romance is set in the 1800s, with 2,000 extras being drafted in for the production. It features large-scale action sequences led by renowned stunt designer Kaloyan Vodenicharov.

In a trailer shared by Jammal last year, snippets from the film showed its lead star being dragged along by a horse, as well as scenes of a budding romance involving Ramadan and Jammal’s characters.

Jammal made a bold statement earlier this month in a striking red gown from Carolina Herrera’s Spring 2026 collection by Wes Gordon at the Murex d’Or 2026 ceremony. The sleeveless design featured delicate spaghetti straps, a rounded neckline, and dramatic side cutouts. She completed the scarlet look with a red clutch and pointed-toe lace heels.

In June, she launched her own children’s book, titled “Lulu and Blu.” Published by Turning Point Books, the story was illustrated by Sasha Haddad, a Lebanese illustrator who graduated from Cambridge School of Arts in 2014.