RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s consumer spending held above the $3 billion mark in the week ending Nov. 21, as jewelry and hotel transactions surged, official data showed.

The Kingdom’s point-of-sale transactions totaled SR13.5 billion ($3.6 billion) during the monitored week, down 3.7 percent from the previous week, according to the Saudi Central Bank.

The number of transactions fell 6.3 percent to 241.08 million.

The decline in overall spending masked sharp gains in a few sectors. Jewelry transactions jumped 60.6 percent week on week to SR785.67 million, while the number of jewelry transactions rose 14.5 percent.

Economist Talat Hafiz told Arab News that the drop in gold prices helps explain the 60.6 percent jump in Saudi jewelry spending.

"Gold fell about 9 percent that week and traded at $3,514 per troy ounce on Nov. 20, roughly 37 percent below its Jan. 29 peak of $5,594. That decline may have encouraged shoppers who had been waiting for a better price to bring forward their purchases," he said.

Hafiz added: "What stands out to me is that shoppers also spent more per purchase. That suggests some buyers saw the price drop as an opportunity to make a larger purchase."

Sectoral spending

Spending on food and beverages amounted to SR2.11 billion, down 8.7 percent from the previous week.

Transactions in restaurants and cafes stood at SR1.71 billion, a decline of 7.1 percent, while spending on apparel, clothing and accessories totaled SR1.29 billion, down 13.5 percent.

The transportation sector recorded POS transactions worth SR991.33 million, followed by gas stations at SR974.19 million.

Healthcare spending stood at SR819.39 million, down 3 percent, while professional and business services amounted to SR555.17 million.

Hotels also stood out, with outlays rising 28.5 percent week on week to SR295.45 million, as the number of transactions climbed 8.8 percent.

Education-related spending fell 16.5 percent to SR89.86 million, the steepest weekly drop among the major sectors.

Geographic breakdown

Riyadh dominated POS transactions, with spending in the capital reaching SR4.88 billion, down 2.6 percent from the previous week, while the number of transactions fell 5.3 percent to 82.34 million.

Jeddah recorded transactions worth SR1.84 billion, up 0.3 percent, with the number of transactions at 27.37 million.

In Dammam, consumer spending totaled SR672.84 million, down 4.2 percent, followed by Madinah at SR566.31 million, up 0.8 percent, and Makkah at SR535.16 million, up 2.1 percent.

Alkhobar recorded SR388.35 million in transactions, down 2.5 percent, while spending in Buraidah and Abha amounted to SR371.06 million and SR144.50 million, respectively.