RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s proposed Nomu reforms could boost its role in corporate growth and economic diversification while balancing regulatory scrutiny with emerging businesses’ financing needs, experts have told Arab News.

The Capital Market Authority has set out plans for tighter oversight of financially distressed companies on the parallel market, alongside stronger accountability for the use of investor funds and a greater focus on financial performance for businesses seeking to graduate to the main market.

Alongside complementary proposals by Saudi Exchange, the measures could reshape a market that has widened access to equity financing for smaller and growing businesses, with 126 companies listed at the end of 2025.

The CMA launched a 30-day public consultation on Nov. 25 on the draft regulatory provisions, with it running until Dec. 25.

Ahmad Chreim, financial markets analyst at First Financial Markets, told Arab News: “The CMA’s draft rules for Nomu are a constructive step in the market’s maturation.”

He added: “They lift disclosure, governance and investor protection together, and they do it in a graduated way: requirements scale with the level and persistence of a company’s losses, rather than applying one heavy-handed standard to everyone.”

Ahmad Chreim

Early warning

Under the proposed framework, Nomu-listed companies would have to immediately disclose accumulated losses below 20 percent of capital, or net losses or negative operating cash flows recorded over three consecutive financial years.

Companies whose accumulated losses reach 20 percent or more of capital would need to publish board-prepared corrective plans within 60 days of announcing the losses. The plans would set measurable operational targets and implementation timelines.

Progress updates would be required within five days of each quarter-end, alongside quarterly financial statements.

Aseel Al-Aranki, head of financial market analysis at CG Invest, told Arab News that earlier disclosure could reduce information asymmetry between corporate insiders and external investors while strengthening management accountability.

“Investors would no longer have to wait until a company’s financial position deteriorates substantially before receiving important information about its performance,” she said.

Saudi Exchange’s complementary proposals would also allow the CMA to suspend trading in companies whose accumulated losses remain at 50 percent or more of capital for three financial years, with potential delisting after two years of suspension.

Al-Aranki said clearer procedures for addressing prolonged financial distress could reduce uncertainty for shareholders and gradually improve the quality of listed companies.

Aseel Al-Aranki

Capital accountability

The proposed framework would strengthen oversight of how companies use funds raised through public offerings.

Companies would have to disclose every six months how much they had spent, the remaining balance and progress against the objectives outlined when the funds were raised.

They would also have to immediately disclose deviations of 5 percent or more from the use of proceeds stated in their prospectuses.

The draft also calls for companies to update forward-looking performance expectations if a change in the use of proceeds would affect them, and to submit the update to shareholders when they vote on the proposed change.

Additional financial and legal due-diligence requirements would apply to listings involving shareholder exits, whether or not they were accompanied by capital increases.

Al-Aranki said greater scrutiny of capital allocation could encourage companies to use fundraising for sustainable business expansion rather than focusing solely on securing financing.

“Greater transparency in this area would allow investors to assess not only a company’s financial results but also the efficiency of its capital allocation and its ability to convert investment into sustainable business growth,” she said.

Market transition

A key proposed change for growing businesses is the removal of the market-capitalization requirement for transferring from Nomu to the main market. The revised criteria would focus on profitability, revenue and growth.

“Dropping the market-capitalisation requirement for moving to the main market, and focusing instead on profitability, revenue and growth, recognizes that different business models mature differently,” Chreim said.

Companies seeking to transfer would need to disclose quarterly financial statements covering the year before their application and provide financial projections based on reasonable, measurable assumptions, alongside assessments of associated risks.

Major shareholders covered by the proposed rules would be restricted from disposing of their shares for one year after the transfer.

For the same period, companies would have to publish ownership details of shareholders holding at least 1 percent, or the 20 largest shareholders, whichever group is larger.

The changes build on Nomu’s role in broadening access to Saudi Arabia’s equity markets.

Speaking to Arab News in February, Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, cited Nomu’s minimum market-capitalization requirement of SR10 million ($2.67 million), compared with SR300 million for the main market.

Experts also told Arab News in February that more than 60 percent of Nomu-listed companies operated in sectors including technology, healthcare and logistics — industries aligned with Vision 2030 priorities.

In November 2025, the CMA expanded qualified-investor categories and updated eligibility criteria for Nomu.

Balancing growth

The proposals come amid expansion in Saudi Arabia’s capital market sector. The number of capital market institutions rose to 215 by the end of 2025 from 86 in 2017, according to the CMA.

Al-Aranki cautioned that more demanding regulatory requirements could increase compliance costs for smaller companies with limited financial and administrative resources.

“The challenge will therefore be to strike the right balance between strengthening investor protection and maintaining an accessible environment for small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to raise capital,” she said.

Chreim said the reforms could help create a more credible financing ecosystem for businesses at different stages of development.

“Over time, I’d expect that to support deeper participation, a healthier IPO pipeline and a stronger route from Nomu to the main market, in line with the Kingdom’s capital market development goals,” he said.

Al-Aranki said stronger disclosure alone would not eliminate investment risks or guarantee better corporate performance, but would give investors more information to assess those risks.

“In the long term, the success of these reforms will not be measured simply by the number of new regulatory requirements introduced, but by their ability to improve the quality of listed companies, strengthen investor confidence, and attract capital towards businesses with genuine growth potential,” she said.