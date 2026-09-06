JEDDAH: Aromi at Waldorf Astoria in Jeddah brings a new Italian selection that goes beyond the usual pasta and pizza choices.



The dining room itself is part of the experience, especially during the day when sunlight comes through the long windows facing the sea.



Before the food arrives, the restaurant serves corn fritters with tomato sauce as a small starter. Our meal started with the fig salad, featuring feta, pistachio, rucola and pomegranate, which brought together sweet and savory flavors without making the dish feel heavy.



The fried squid and shrimp with lemon aioli had a crisp bite and worked well with the sauce. The smoked salmon with potato, sour cream and pickled onion was another option that kept the start of the meal lighter.



The pasta was where the Italian character of the menu came through most clearly. The ravioli filled with red shrimp and mascarpone and served with parmesan sauce were among the stand-out dishes, unique and definitely worth trying.



The rigatoni lamb ragu was another good choice, particularly for those who prefer a meat-based pasta.



If you’re in the mood for soup, the lobster soup and asparagus soup with black truffle are worth trying. Both bring their own flavors to the table, but ordering several rich dishes together can make the meal feel quite heavy.



There are several mains to choose from, but the sea bass is worth trying. It is cooked well, with light seasoning that allows the natural taste of the fish to come through.



The Angus tenderloin is another good choice, served with a beef and mushroom sauce that blends well with the steak without overpowering it.



End the meal with desserts that carry a traditional Italian touch, including panna cotta, tiramisu with the right layering of cake, cream and coffee flavor, and a freshly baked warm fruit tart.



Overall, Aromi is worth visiting for the setting as much as for the food, particularly for special occasions and celebrations.



Visit @aromitalianrestaurant on Instagram for booking details.