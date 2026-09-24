A careful balance of traditional warmth and modern sophistication defines Crops, a neighborhood specialty roastery in Al-Narjis, Riyadh.

On a recent visit, the flat white was rich, smooth and creamy, with talented barista latte art on top; and the banana bread, one of the best in Riyadh, with chocolate chips, was well flavored and balanced. Together, they made a satisfying and recommended pairing.

The interior carries the same sense of balance. A traditional carpet adds warmth and cultural character, while the wide-wall abstract painting, soft lighting, wooden furniture, and leather seating give the cafe a contemporary finish.

Seating options range from a common workstation with convenient power sockets to cosy sofas, making the space suitable for working alone or socializing. The absence of background music makes it easier to focus too.

Open from 6 a.m. to midnight, the cafe accommodates students and workers looking for a quiet coffee before business hours. It is particularly busy in the evenings and after Friday prayers, as neighbors head there to enjoy coffee with family and friends on the weekend.

Its location in a residential neighborhood, away from busy main roads, adds to its cosy character. The setting is calm and convenient during off-peak hours, though finding parking in the evening is unsurprisingly a challenge.

The cafe is known for its high-quality roasting and offers eight varieties of coffee beans, available for wholesale purchase through its website.

For aficionados who enjoy exploring origins and flavor profiles, the selection includes single-origin and blended beans sourced from Ethiopia, Colombia, El Salvador, Peru and Brazil.

The range moves from fruity, floral notes to richer chocolate, caramel, and nutty profiles, with beans suited to drip coffee, espresso, and milk-based drinks.

With quality coffee, flexible hours and an effortlessly welcoming atmosphere, the roastery serves several purposes while retaining the intimacy of a neighborhood cafe, calling you to visit repeatedly.