PARIS: Wala’a Dashash moved to France from her hometown of Dhahran 16 years ago and has been dishing out food and culture at her Saudi eatery, Waw, in Paris for nearly two years.

But prepping food for others has been part of Dashash’s life since childhood. She was a creative teen who carefully crafted her own sandwiches for school lunchtimes, slathering bread with a special homemade sauce and layering it with turkey slices. But before she could even take a bite, her intrigued classmates would flock to her and try to score a taste. So, she tells Arab News, she eventually started to make extra sandwiches to pass out to her peers so she could eat her creations in peace.

Saudi eatery, Waw, in Paris, Supplied

Years later, she realized that being creative in the kitchen and feeding others was her true calling.

It was also during her teen years that she fell in love with France after a family trip and decided she wanted to live there one day.

“My parents were against me studying abroad at the beginning, so I did have to stay at home for some time (after high school) and fight for what I wanted,” she says. “I’ll tell you how I ended up convincing them — it’s the same way I overcome most challenges: by not giving up.”

When she did finally move to France, to study at the American University of Paris, she didn’t know anyone, and her grasp of the language was rudimentary at best (though she’s now fluent).

“I didn’t like it much when I moved,” she admits. “I missed home too much. In the beginning, I visited often and my family would come here often. I couldn’t wait to finish (my business administration degree),” she says.

By the time she had finished, she had already decided that she would like to open a restaurant one day, so she went to study restaurant management at a Swiss hospitality school, and also earned a diploma in cuisine and a diploma in pastry. She returned to France and spent a few years working in French restaurants and attended Le Cordon Bleu. Then, it was time to try to open that restaurant.

“It’s not easy to open a business in general, let alone in France,” she says. “You’ve got to know the language, and you have to have the know-how, experience and the will to do it. And, of course, the finances.”

She has made a success of it, though. Waw is popular not only with Khaleeji tourists and expats looking for a taste of home, but with locals and international visitors too. But it’s required a lot of hard work.

“Every day there are challenges, from the beginning until the end. I’m alone, I don’t have a partner,” Dashash says. “This is my first project here, my first restaurant. Being a foreigner in a foreign country, it wasn’t easy. It took a long time to get to this point, but I did it. And I learned so much.

“When a client tells me: ‘This reminds me of my grandma’s cooking,’ or, ‘my mom’s cooking,’ it’s the best compliment,” she continues. “It feels like it was all worth it.”

Dashash makes three dishes per service, one of which is always jareesh, the traditional Saudi comfort food officially recognized as the national dish of Saudi Arabia by the Culinary Arts Commission. Jareesh is deeply rooted in Najd culture, and is usually made from coarsely cracked wheat slowly cooked with yogurt, then sprinkled with spices and some meat. But Dashash makes it her own.

Saudi dish Maadous. Supplied

“For my jareesh, I mixed the Hasawi (from Al-Ahsa, an oasis near where she grew up) with the Nejdi to come up with my own recipe, and it became very popular,” she says.

While her fish, chicken and other meats are sourced locally, Dashash brings Waw’s spices and rice directly from the Kingdom, ensuring authenticity.

And another Saudi-owned business, Lam Bakery, founded by Dr. Abdullatef Al-Rashoudi, is located near to Waw. Dashash does not see that proximity as competition, but as a testament that Saudi flavors have a place in Paris.

“I think we should have even more Saudi stuff — not just food,” she says. “I never imagined that I would actually be an ambassador for my country, or that this restaurant would be kind of an ambassador for the country, instead of just me feeding people.

“I’m proud of accomplishing this — of actually opening Waw. I’m proud of the fact that it’s still open. I’m proud of the comments people tell me face-to-face or that they write on Google reviews. I’m proud that people come by word of mouth. They come and say, ‘My uncle ate here the other day. And he told me to try this and try that.’

“They’re happy that it’s a Saudi woman — someone representing them. It’s sometimes good to have ‘the proof,’ which is me and other people; we’re here in front of them. They can see us,” she continues.

“My team and I are very happy to feed thousands of people and to put a smile on their faces,” she adds. “When they enter the tent to eat my food, they’re not in Paris; they are in Saudi Arabia.”