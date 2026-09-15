If you find yourself in need of a snack while wandering around Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, consider heading over to the ultra-popular South African eatery, Tashas Cafe — without the apostrophe.

Tucked within the financial district, this international lifestyle cafe and casual dining restaurant chain is the first Tashas Cafe in Saudi Arabia.

Founded in 2005 by Natasha “Tasha” Sideris in Johannesburg, South Africa, it arrived in the Kingdom exactly 20 years later, in late 2025, after partnering with local food investment company Janiya.

Foodies in the UAE already know that it has been a popular spot in the Emirates since 2014, with several branches spread throughout.

The first thing I wanted to point out is that Tashas still uses real physical paper menus, which I love as someone who is not a fan of the QR code versions.

While many of the staples are the same — I went most recently to Tashas in Abu Dhabi — the Riyadh branch has some customized menu items catered specifically to this location, including a curated Night Menu and the largest cake display of any of their outlets worldwide.

It was quite noisy upon arrival, but I still managed to find a relatively quiet table near the bakery display area.

I started with the orchard drink for SR38 ($10), a revitalizing combination of green apple, lime and ginger.

I also got the Tashas sarmie, packed with goodies, including sauteed black mushrooms, grilled chicken breast, fresh avocado, and feta cheese served on toasted sourdough with a tiny side salad, for SR82. Delicious but a bit steep for a sandwich.

The surprising standout for me was the plate of asparagus, for SR36. It was legitimately better than any side I’ve had recently: crunchy, bright green, not at all overcooked or limp, and perfectly seasoned.

I asked the South African waiter to recommend a hot beverage to end the night and received a cup of warm spiced milk latte for SR32, which came with swirls of cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom and two orange peels floating within. It might have been the highlight of the meal.

Note that the cafe is located in Building 5.05 on Discovery Boulevard, so you will likely either need to walk a bit or use the valet option if you drive there. I opted to use a ride-share service as it was rush hour, which was a wise move.

For updates, check out their Instagram @tashascafeksa.