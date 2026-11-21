BERLIN: Felix Nmecha scored with 10 minutes remaining to send Borussia Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga table with a 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

Bayern Munich’s 1-1 home draw with Cologne on Friday opened up the door for the chasers but Dortmund had few opportunities until Nmecha’s late strike.

Dortmund are now outright first on 24 points, with Bayern and Freiburg, who won 1-0 at Elversberg, locked on 22 points.

Bayern also lost Harry Kane to injury in Friday’s draw, with the Ballon d’Or winner set to miss several months after undergoing surgery on his injured ankle earlier on Saturday.

Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck urged his teammates not to get too far ahead of themselves, despite overtaking Bayern.

“The season is only truly decided from March or April onwards. We need to be in the mix by then,” he told reporters.

Dortmund, who travel to Arsenal on Tuesday, knew victory would send them top but the 2024 Champions League finalists had few chances against a stubborn Gladbach.

Nmecha, who scored twice in Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Elversberg before the international break, looked most likely when his header forced a save from Daniel Batz.

With 17 minutes left, Marcel Sabitzer chipped a free-kick inches wide of the post.

Dortmund continued to push and Nmecha was on hand to knock a rebound through Batz’s fingers and help the visitors snare a crucial three points.

Igor Matanovic’s 68th-minute strike helped Freiburg break down promoted Elversberg and move level with Bayern.

Last season’s Europa League finalists Freiburg stay one point ahead of fourth-placed RB Leipzig, who romped to a 5-1 victory at Union Berlin.

Antonio Nusa, Romulo, Brajan Gruda, Rocco Reitz and Ridle Baku scored for Leipzig, who host Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Gruda was particularly impressive with a goal and an assist, just days after impressing for Jurgen Klopp’s Germany with a goal and two assists versus the Netherlands on the other side of the German capital.

Elsewhere, Afonso Moreira broke his Bundesliga duck with a brace in Bayer Leverkusen’s 4-0 home win over Paderborn.

Moreira had failed to find the net since his summer move from Lyon but scored Leverkusen’s first two goals and laid on one for Ezequiel Fernandez.

Patrik Schick also got a goal to move level with Niclas Fuellkrug atop the league goalscoring charts with nine goals.

In Saturday’s late game, Schalke played out a scoreless home draw with Stuttgart.

Promoted in the summer, Schalke are yet to score a goal in five home matches.

Jonathan Burkardt scored the only goal as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Hoffenheim at home.

Frankfurt goalkeeper Noah Atubolu saved a first-half Andrej Kramaric penalty to keep his remarkable spot-kick record alive.

Atubolu has saved seven out of the 11 penalties he has faced, which is the best save percentage in the Bundesliga’s 64-year history.