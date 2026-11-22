SYDNEY: A man who heroically tackled a gunman at a Jewish festival on Bondi Beach said his wounds still ache as he issued a plea for unity almost a year after Australia’s worst mass shooting in decades.

Fruit seller Ahmed al Ahmed, who was born in Syria and moved to Australia in 2006, was visiting the Sydney beach with his cousin on a Sunday afternoon last December when he heard shots ring out.

He rushed to tackle one of the gunmen as they fired round after round into a crowd of men, women and children.

“I didn’t think about it,” he told AFP.

“Because to save people’s lives, there’s no need to think, when you hear the kids and the women and old people and men and everyone asking for help.”

“Every human has a secret courage in his heart. It comes in the time when needed, when it’s asked.

“I heard people asking, and I did it.”

Fifteen people were killed and dozens were wounded on December 14, 2025, as crowds gathered at the world-famous beach to celebrate Hanukkah.

An elderly woman also died this month from complications linked to her wounds.

Ahmed’s actions have been credited with stopping many more from dying after video of his act of bravery taken by a bystander went viral.

The father of two was lauded as a “true Australian hero” by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and a fundraising campaign raised millions of dollars.

But Ahmed said much of the initial fame passed him by — he was too focused on recovering from the devastating wounds he suffered.

Face to face with a killer

Tackling the gunman and wrestling the rifle from his hands, Ahmed said he found himself face to face with the killer — a memory that still haunts him “day by day, night by night.”

“He was thinking he’s a god, and no one can touch him,” he said.

In that moment Ahmed was aiming the gun at the shooter.

“I asked him: ‘leave, leave’,” he said.

“I don’t wanna shoot.”

The shooter retreated, leaving Ahmed to take cover behind a tree, where he came under fire.

“I start feeling my whole clothes get wet, you know, similar like someone taking a bucket of blood and threw it on you,” he said.

“And then I start feeling: ‘Oh, I’m gonna die. Oh my God, my kids, my family, my wife. What’s happened?’“

The man he tackled, Sajid Akram, was killed by police at the scene.

His son, Naveed, remains in custody facing a total of 78 charges, including terrorism and murder. He has yet to enter a plea.

Two of the five bullets that struck Ahmed that day are still inside him.

He is on medication for nerve pain and to help him sleep, with the mobility of his left hand still limited.

“I’m still suffering,” said Ahmed, who focused his energies on writing a book — “Light Will Win” — that was released this month.

He is also setting up a foundation to help women and children trapped in violence, inspired by his own difficult upbringing as the son of a police officer in Syria.

He told AFP he wouldn’t do it any differently if he relived that fateful day, despite his wounds.

“I’ve been chosen. God chose me for that and to lead our community not to be divided,” Ahmed said.

‘We are human beings’

The Bondi shooting — one of the worst attacks on Jews worldwide since the October 7 killings by Hamas in Israel — changed Australia forever.

The ruling Labour Party announced a crackdown on gun ownership and new laws allowing them to ban extremist political groups.

However, Australia has also since seen a surge in support for Pauline Hanson’s far-right One Nation party, which has vowed sweeping cuts to immigration, especially from “radical Islamic countries.”

For Ahmed — a Muslim and an immigrant — such politics have no place in the country he calls home.

“I’m a proud Aussie,” he said.

“One Nation — it’s wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong.”

“We have to respect each other. We have to care about each other.”

“You know, we are human beings. No matter where you come from, no matter what your color, what you are, what’s your religion, we have to treat each other with respect, and don’t judge and blame others.”

“Australia is multicultural.”

Equating the actions of the two shooters at Bondi with his religion — as many have — is unthinkable for Ahmed.

“This is not a Muslim,” he said. “I’m a Muslim, and I put my life in danger.”

“I never heard my religion say to kill innocent people. That’s not right.”

“We are human beings. This is me, Ahmed al Ahmed.”