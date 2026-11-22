JAKARTA: Indonesian rescue workers were searching for 39 missing people on Sunday after a confectionery factory caught fire west of Jakarta, a rescue official said.

The Fonusa Agung Mulia factory, located in the Serang district around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the capital, caught fire on Saturday afternoon, a local search and rescue agency said in a statement.

TV images taken overnight showed parts of the factory — described as a confectionery and sugar product manufacturer — on fire, with parts of its roof collapsed.

“As of now, 39 people are still being searched for,” rescue official Rizky Dwianto said, adding that four others were injured.

Fires were still burning in parts of the factory on Sunday, complicating the search for missing victims, Rizky said.

“All elements of the joint SAR team are making maximum effort to locate the victims while prioritising the safety of personnel in the field,” he added.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, the local disaster agency said in an Instagram post Sunday.