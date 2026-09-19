BERLIN: Freiburg missed a chance to return to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday, after being held to a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern Munich’s ruthless 7-0 win over Union Berlin on Friday put the Bavarians ahead of Freiburg atop the table, but the Black Forest outfit failed to respond as they dropped points for the first time this season to remain second in the table.

Several new members of Germany coach Jurgen Klopp’s 44-man squad shone on both sides in a see-sawing encounter.

Frankfurt’s Younes Ebnoutalib finished off a lovely team move to score 10 minutes in, just days after celebrating a surprise maiden Germany call-up.

Derry Scherhant, another of Klopp’s lesser-known new additions, levelled things up for Freiburg but Jonathan Burkardt edged Frankfurt back in front.

Scherhant created a second for Yuito Suzuki to grab Freiburg a point and leave them level with Bayern on 10 points.

Freiburg’s Philipp Treu, another member of Klopp’s new-look Germany squad, told media: “Of course, I would have liked to join the national team as the league leader -- with my head held high.

“But now we’re the hunters again. And we enjoy that, too.”

Borussia Dortmund can move past both to the top of the table with a win away at Stuttgart in Saturday’s late game.

West Ham loanee Niclas Fuellkrug continued his stunning form on his return to Germany, scoring for a third-straight Bundesliga match as hosts Werder Bremen came from two goals down to win 3-2 against Augsburg.

Fuellkrug levelled things up with a blistering long-range effort in the 86th minute, before former Bayern defender Mitchell Weiser blasted in a winner in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Hamburg notched their first goal, win and points of the season in a comfortable 2-1 home victory over Cologne.

Albert Gronbaek laid on goals for Nicolas Capaldo and Yussuf Poulsen to help the hosts, one of the historical giants of German football, drag themselves off the bottom of the table.

Hamburg climbed past Borussia Moenchengladbach, who lost their fourth straight game in a wild 4-3 defeat by visitors Mainz.

Just days after bidding farewell to sacked coach Eugen Polanski, things went from bad to worse for the hosts. Gladbach also missed a penalty in the defeat and are now the only Bundesliga side without a point after four matchdays.