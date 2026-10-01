RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said its forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles and four drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis toward southern areas of Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

One ballistic missile was intercepted over Khamis Mushait and another over Jazan, while all four drones were destroyed over Khamis Mushait, coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Debris from the interception of one of the ballistic missiles fell on residential areas in Khamis Mushait, damaging several buildings and vehicles, the Saudi civil defense said in a statement. No casualties were reported in the statement.

Civil defense teams responded to the incident and carried out the required safety procedures.

“We will continue to take and implement operational measures to deter the terrorist Houthi militia,” Al-Maliki said.

The latest attacks came hours after the coalition announced that an investigation had determined that the Houthis were behind a drone strike on the Taiba power distribution station in Madinah early Tuesday.

The station supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque and other civilian facilities in the city. The strike knocked one transformer out of service but did not affect the wider electricity grid, according to the coalition.

The UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan condemned the Madinah attack on Thursday, while the Gulf Cooperation Council reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and said the security of the Kingdom and its holy sites was integral to the collective security of GCC states.

The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, targeting cities and energy infrastructure across the Kingdom.

On Saturday, Saudi air defenses intercepted two Houthi drones launched toward Riyadh and two ballistic missiles fired toward Khamis Mushait. Two days earlier, the coalition said six ballistic missiles had been intercepted after being launched toward Yanbu and Taif.