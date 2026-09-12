SAO PAULO: Former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has joined Santos, team-mate Neymar announced on Saturday, although his new club has yet to officially confirm the move.

Coutinho, 34, has been without a club since leaving Vasco da Gama in February, citing mental burnout.

Neymar reunited with Coutinho 🤩🇧🇷



One last time to see them play together! pic.twitter.com/fU7PLgBS84 — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) September 12, 2026

“We’re very happy that you’re here,” Neymar said on social media, with a video showing Coutinho alongside Santos players and coaches.

“Our squad and our fans will welcome you with arms wide open.”

According to local media, former Brazil international Coutinho needs to pass his medical before Santos can confirm his arrival on a contract that runs until the end of the season.