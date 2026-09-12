BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund eased past ‌promoted Paderborn 3-0 on Saturday thanks to Felix Nmecha’s late double, to make it three wins from three Bundesliga matches and join Freiburg atop the table.

The Ruhr valley club, fresh from a 3-2 opening Champions League win over Villarreal on Tuesday, took a fifth-minute lead with Serhou Guirassy sending Fabio Silva through for a 30-meter run and a fine finish.

The hosts, without Greece forward Kostas Karetsas after he collapsed midway through the first half of the Villarreal match ‌with circulatory ‌problems, dominated the first half, missing several ‌golden ⁠chances, and had ⁠two efforts from Guirassy ruled out for offside.

With Paderborn battling to find an equalizer after the break, Germany international Nmecha settled the home fans’ nerves, drilling in the second goal in the 80th.

Nmecha kept the best for last, executing a superb bicycle kick to make it 3-0 nine ⁠minutes later.

Karetsas’ absence comes after fellow new Greek ‌signing Giannis Konstantelias suffered a ‌torn cruciate ligament in the season premiere two weeks ago.

Dortmund ‌are on nine points, trailing on goal difference to ‌league leaders Freiburg, who also made it three wins from three by crushing visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach 5-0 for their best ever start to a season.

Freiburg have now won all six of their ‌competitive matches this season. They also stretched their unbeaten home run against Gladbach to 19 ⁠Bundesliga games ⁠and almost 25 years.

Augsburg failed to join them on nine points after conceding a late Patrik Schick equalizer in their 2-2 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen and dropped to third on seven, though they still recorded their best points haul ever after three matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Can Uzun scored twice to steer his team to a 3-1 win at Mainz 05 in the Rhine-Main derby for their first league win of the season.

Champions Bayern Munich are in action on Sunday at promoted Elversberg, who have kicked off their maiden Bundesliga campaign with two consecutive wins.