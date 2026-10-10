ROME: Inter Milan surged to the top of Serie A on Saturday thanks to three goals in the first half an hour to defeat an outclassed Parma 3-0 in the San Siro.

The three-week international break has not diminished the pace of the reigning Italian champions.

Even without captain Lautaro Martinez, who was rested until the hour mark after his return from Argentina and Lionel Messi’s international farewell match, the titleholders were never threatened.

Capitalising on a poor clearance by Parma’s goalkeeper, Petar Sucic opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

Five minutes later, Hakan Calhanoglu doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Overlooked for the latest France squad, Marcus Thuram reminded Zinedine Zidane of his quality by making it 3-0 after 31 minutes with his third goal of the campaign.

Inter have 16 points from six games and move three points ahead of Roma and Lazio, who both play on Sunday, against Como and newly-promoted Monza respectively.

New Parma coach Alberto Gilardino got off to a losing start as his team never got into the game and sit 17th with four points.

Just behind, Fiorentina return to the relegation places after a 2-1 defeat to Genoa, who move out of the drop zone thanks to their first win of the season.

Italian runners-up Napoli, in ninth, host newly promoted Frosinone in Saturday’s late game.

Under-pressure Napoli coach Massimiliano Allegri welcomes back Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay who underwent heart surgery last month and is on the bench for his first match since August 30.