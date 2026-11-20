MANCHESTER: Mauricio Pochettino said Friday that Manchester United were too big to turn down as he vowed to “build something” at the struggling Premier League club.

The Argentine left his role as USA coach to take on the daunting challenge of reviving United’s fortunes after Michael Carrick was dismissed last week following a miserable start to the season.

Mauricio and his staff 📸 https://t.co/6qWXhfpyUp — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 20, 2026

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss faces a baptism of fire with a trip to bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

United begin the weekend in the bottom three after just one win in their opening 10 league games.

“We are here not to denounce things,” Pochettino said at his first press conference since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford.

“We are here to build something with our players and with the club and try to perform and win games.”

Despite United’s fading fortunes in the 13 years since the retirement of Alex Ferguson — the club’s most successful manager — the Argentine said the job remains too big to turn down.

“A club like Manchester United you cannot turn down. You cannot say no,” he said. “It’s difficult to find another club, the size of club, that is Manchester United.”