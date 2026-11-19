MUNICH: Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany pledged to “look forward” after returning from a month out due to meningeal irritation but said he would learn from the health scare.

Speaking with his arm in a sling at a press conference on Thursday, his first official Bayern media outing since returning, Kompany said he had made a full recovery since being hospitalized.

“I feel very good and am happy to be back with the team. I am in very good health,” Kompany said, adding he had “undergone a lot of check-ups.”

Bayern host strugglers Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday, with Kompany in the dugout for the first time since their Champions League clash with Arsenal on October 21.

Kompany collapsed on the training pitch two days after the Arsenal match and was hospitalized with what was later diagnosed as meningeal irritation as a result of a viral infection. The fall also caused him to dislocate his shoulder.

He spent a month out, missing five Bayern matches.

The former Manchester City and Belgium captain said he was pleased to get back to the day-to-day of coaching.

“I would prefer for things to return to normal as quickly as possible — and for the focus to be on whether a match is won or lost,” he said.

“I want to look forward. It has been a long process. It is time for the next step.”

The 40-year-old said he was thankful for all of the support he received during his lay-off, particularly from fellow coaches.

“We are so competitive against each other all the time,” Kompany said. “But I think nearly every coach got in touch. It didn’t matter if we were competing or had an argument, they got in touch.”

German media reported Kompany was known to put in long hours since arriving at the defending Bundesliga champions in 2024, with some speculating his work ethic may have contributed to his condition.

Club powerbroker Uli Hoeness said Kompany “works 12 hours a day, six days a week — it’s simply too much.”

Kompany refused to address media speculation about his work habits, but said he would learn from the episode.

“I simply carried on when I was at a point when I should have taken some time to rest,” Kompany said, adding: “I don’t want to downplay it, it was certainly a shock...

“You have to learn from every situation and this was one of those situations.”

The Belgian said he was pleased to be back on the sidelines for big games, revealing he had struggled while watching Bayern’s matches on television during his recovery.

“The best place to be is in the dugout, not at home on the couch in front of the television,” he added.

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern sit atop the Bundesliga table, level on points but ahead on goal difference of Borussia Dortmund. Bayern are the only side in Europe’s top-five leagues to be unbeaten in all competitions.