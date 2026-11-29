Is friendship with a chatbot as good as friendship with an actual person? Is there something about human friendships that eludes simulation?

And how much will the answers to questions like these change as AI develops and becomes more convincingly like us? “Artificially Yours” explains what friendship is and why it’s valuable—and why there is no perfect substitute for human friends.

Blending insights from philosophy, psychology, and her own entertaining experiences with chatbots. Valerie Tiberius addresses a subject at the heart of our growing reliance on AI companions.