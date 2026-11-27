MARSEILLE: Marseille face punishment from UEFA after several Levski Sofia supporters were injured as violence erupted in the stands at their Europa League game on Thursday, drawing condemnation from French President Emmanuel Macron and his Bulgarian counterpart as a police investigation was launched.



Trouble erupted just before kick-off at the Stade Vélodrome when several hundred Marseille fans ran from the stand where they were situated to confront a section containing Levski supporters, leading to violent altercations.



French President Macron condemned “in the strongest possible terms... acts of violence targeting Bulgarian fans,” the Élysée Palace said. Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova called it “unacceptable” and “shocking.”



One source from within a Marseille supporters group claimed that local fans were reacting to “provocations” from their Bulgarian counterparts. A stampede followed, with Marseille supporters appearing to chase several dozen Bulgarians who eventually made it to the official away section where around 500 Levski fans were housed.



Fighting broke out, with several Marseille supporters wearing face coverings and carrying flagpoles, an AFP journalist at the scene said.



Projectiles and flares were thrown before calm was eventually restored, and the game went ahead as planned with Marseille winning 1-0.



Police authorities in the Bouches-du-Rhône department, where Marseille is situated, said a dozen people had been injured, all of them Bulgarians.



“Five people were taken to hospital with eye injuries, head trauma and a dislocated shoulder,” the Marseille police prefecture told AFP. “Six others were treated on site for various wounds.”

- Police investigation -

Two members of the riot police also suffered minor injuries. No arrests were made, but the Marseille public prosecutor said Friday that an investigation into “aggravated intentional violence” had been opened.



Members of the Bulgarian media present at the game said that the group of Levski supporters in question was made up of “VIPs, family members of the Levski players and youth-team players from the club.”



“The attacks against the Bulgarian fans desecrate one of the great games that brings millions of people together around the world,” Bulgarian President Iotova wrote in a statement on Facebook.



“Everyone should be able to support their team without being afraid for their safety.”



Macron told Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev on the margins of an EU summit in Brussels that “these acts will not go unpunished.”



The Bulgarian Parliament on Friday adopted a declaration condemning the violence and calling for a “rapid, complete and impartial investigation” to identify those responsible.



“Our stadium, like our city, must never be a theater for violence nor for incitements of hatred in their darkest forms,” said Benoît Payan, the left-wing mayor of Marseille, France’s second-largest city.



“Marseille is a brotherly city and the images from last night are damaging to our values as well as to the values of sport.”



The Ligue 1 club, Champions League winners in 1993, issued a statement in which they “strongly condemned” the violence. “The club is now analizing in depth the circumstances which led to the events and is working in close collaboration with the police,” they added.



AFP has contacted UEFA for comment, but had not received a reply on Friday morning. European football’s governing body is likely to open its own investigation into the events and both clubs could be sanctioned. Monkey chants and Nazi salutes were heard and seen coming from the section containing Bulgarian fans in Marseille.



Marseille could face a partial or full stadium ban. They were already given a suspended partial stadium ban following incidents at a Champions League game against Atalanta of Italy in November last year.



Daniel Borimirov, a Levski Sofia executive director, told Bulgarian media at the Vélodrome on Thursday that he hoped “no match” would ever be played in the stadium again.