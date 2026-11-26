MARSEIILE, France: Levski Sofia coach Julio Velazquez said violent clashes between fans of the Bulgarian club and Marseille supporters ahead of their Europa League game on Thursday were “unacceptable for football.”

The lead-up to the match at the Stade Velodrome was marred by incidents in the stands between the two sets of supporters, including the throwing of projectiles and flares.

Several Marseille fans ran from the stand where they were situated about 10 minutes before kick-off, appearing to pursue a group of Bulgarian supporters.

They breached the stand designated for away fans, where around 500 Levski supporters were gathered.

Security personnel eventually managed to restore calm as the game kicked off on time.

“It’s a very regrettable episode — these are incidents which are unacceptable for football,” said Velazquez.

“I support the fans who were caught up in this incident. I hope nothing serious has happened. I’m very saddened by this situation.”

Ligue 1 club Marseille said it was “working to understand the precise circumstances of these incidents.”

There were a few further flare-ups between the fans, notably during the half-time break.

“We are living through violent times in our society, so this is very, very regrettable,” said Marseille coach Bruno Genesio.

The home team went on to win the game 1-0.