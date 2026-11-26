LONDON: Bournemouth maintained their perfect Europa League record with an impressive comeback to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 away on Thursday, while AC Milan also recovered to win 4-2 at Olympiakos Piraeus and Viktoria Plzen thrashed stunned visitors Benfica 4-0.

Marco Rose’s side were reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute when Bafode Diakite was sent off but second-half goals from Alvaro Rodriguez and Rayan completed another excellent European ⁠showing for the ⁠Premier League side.

Celta’s 39-year-old captain Iago Aspas had given them an early lead but they could not capitalize on their man advantage.

Viktoria scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half against Benfica ⁠and the Portuguese side had no answer to their pinpoint finishing.

Milan made an impressive comeback after going two goals down to Olympiakos in Piraeus. Christian Pulisic’s 71st-minute volley put them in front before Diego Moreira added a goal in stoppage time to seal a 4-2 win for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Amine Gouiri’s 28th-minute penalty was sufficient for Olympique Marseille to ⁠beat Levski ⁠Sofia. French newspaper L’Equipe reported that police intervened with tear gas to stop altercations between opposing fans.

Besiktas’ tie with Hapoel Beer-Sheva was held in Batumi, Georgia, due to safety and security concerns. The match was halted for 30 minutes after local police used pepper spray on the Turkish fans before play resumed, said Turkish outlet NTV.

Late goals from Junior Olaitan and Orkun Kokcu fired Besiktas to a 2-1 win.