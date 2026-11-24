RIYADH: After five matches, Al-Qadsiah remain one of two teams in the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite to maintain an undefeated record. Draws against Pakhtakor and Al-Sadd may have stalled their start to the competition, but the Eastern Province club have bounced back in stellar fashion, following up their 5-0 thrashing of Al-Gharafa with a 5-1 demolition of Shabab Al-Ahli.

At the heart of Al-Qadsiah’s dominance is Julian Quinones. The Mexican scored his second consecutive brace in the competition to put his tally at six goals in five games, with his overall total for the club since his arrival in 2024 now at 74 goals in 85 games.

His goalscoring exploits have led Al-Qadsiah to challenge the very best in the Saudi Pro League, and with a certain Tijjani Reijnders roaming in behind and scoring goals of his own, Brendan Rodgers’ side are looking to send the same message to continental opposition.

It took just 13 minutes for Quinones to complete his brace against Shabab Al-Ahli. As early as the third minute, he received a pass from Musab Al-Juwayr in the heart of the pitch and unleashed a shot from nearly 35 yards out to break the deadlock, with opposition goalkeeper Hamad Al-Meqbaali fumbling the save for Al-Qadsiah to burst into the lead.

Ten minutes later, Reijnders found himself in front of goal, but spotted Quinones unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box — releasing him for a crisp finish into the bottom corner.

Reijnders grabbed his first goal of the night with a shot from outside the 18-yard box at the hour mark to extend Al-Qadsiah’s lead to three, before Mateusao pulled one back for Shabab Al-Ahli in the 71st minute.

Six minutes later, it was Reijnders again — assisted by Al-Juwayr, again — to make it 4-1 for Al-Qadsiah. Al-Juwayr provided a fourth assist in the 86th minute, when he released Abdullah Al-Salem on goal with a through ball from deep to secure the 5-1 victory for the visitors.

Al-Qadsiah now sit second on 11 points, two behind table-toppers Al-Ain, and remain the only Saudi side yet to taste defeat in the competition. That record will face a major test further down the line, when the two meet on Matchday 7 in February with top spot in the West League stage within reach. Before that, Qatar's Al-Shamal, who have defeated Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli and drawn with Al-Ittihad, await on Dec. 7.