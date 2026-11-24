CAPE TOWN: The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reinstate Senegal as Africa Cup of Nations winners reasserts the cornerstone of football that the referee’s decision is final.



The Swiss-based CAS on Tuesday announced it had upheld Senegal’s appeal against the decision to strip them of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations title.



“The CAS panel finds that the referee did not commit any error of law,” CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb said.

OFFICIAL: The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that Senegal are the winners of AFCON 2025 🏆 Senegal originally won the final 1-0, before CAF awarded the title to Morocco as a result of Senegal’s players leaving the field in protest against a penalty decision. CAS have now reinstated the title to Senegal 🇸🇳 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 24, 2026

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in January’s final in Rabat, but not before walking off the field in a 14-minute protest when a penalty was awarded against them late in the game.



They returned to finish the match, saving the Morocco penalty and going on to score the game’s only goal and lift the trophy.



Morocco’s initial appeal against the outcome was rejected, but the Confederation of African Football’s Appeal Board overturned it and ruled that Senegal had ⁠forfeited the match ⁠by walking off the pitch.



The decision was based on the tournament regulations, specifically article 82.



“If, for any reason whatsoever, a team withdraws from the competition or does not report for a match, or refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorization of the referee, it shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition,” the article states.

MATCH CONTINUED



In January’s final, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala of the Democratic Republic of Congo did not, however, stop the game and award the match to Morocco, waiting instead for Senegal ⁠to return to the field and then continuing with the contest.



His decision went contrary to the regulations, but he is not the first official to make a mistake, and the Laws of the Game ensure the fallibility of referees is recognized.



“The decisions of the referee regarding facts connected with play, including whether or not a goal is scored and the result of the match, are final. The decisions of the referee, and all other match officials, must always be respected,” says Law 5.



“The referee may not change a restart decision on realizing that it is incorrect or on the advice of another match official if play has restarted or the referee has signalled the end of the first or second half (including extra time) and left the field of play or abandoned the match.”



However, there have been match results overturned by world football governing body FIFA in cases where game manipulation has been ⁠discovered.

🚨 Senegal's 2025 AFCON win is confirmed.🇸🇳 CAS determined the 'field of play' doctrine was applicable. After a walk off in the final, play was restarted. The Swiss Federal Tribunal recently defined the ‘field of play’ doctrine as follows: “CAS has long developed a practice known as the ‘field of play doctrine’ […] under which it refrains from ‘reviewing decisions taken on the playing field by referees or other officials responsible for applying the rules of the game, unless there is evidence that those rules were applied arbitrarily or in bad faith’”. As a result, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. It means Senegal's 1-0 win over Morocco stands. CAF had previously awarded the title to Morocco stating Senegal forfeited the game by walking off. In their appeal, Senegal argued that the decision of the Referee, Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala, to resume the match at the 109th minute (90+19) during the AFCON 2025 final and to allow it to be concluded with a sporting result could not be reviewed, pursuant to the ‘field of play’ doctrine. The FRMF argued, the Referee's decision did not fall under the ‘field of play’ doctrine and that Senegal breached Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations, which should have led the Referee to bring the match to an early conclusion. CAS say, "After having examined the arguments raised by the Parties, the Arbitral Panel considered that the Referee’s decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority. By blowing his whistle to restart play, the Referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met - both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume." The Panel also acknowledged that the Referee had to make a decision in "an atmosphere of extreme tension". The CAS Panel was composed of Professor Gérald Simon as President (France), Professor Dr. Ulrich Haas (Germany) and Professor Luigi Fumagalli (Italy). An in-person hearing took place behind closed doors at CAS headquarters, in Lausanne, on Thursday 8 October 2026. The Parties did not agree to expedite this procedure, which therefore followed a standard timeline according to CAS procedural rules. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 24, 2026

A World Cup qualifier that ⁠Senegal lost to South Africa in 2016 was ordered to be replayed when it was found the referee from Ghana had awarded a contentious penalty and ignored a blatant offside to allow for a 2-1 home win in collusion with a betting syndicate.



“He took intentional decisions with the sole purpose of facilitating a minimum number of goals to make certain bets successful,” FIFA said of Joseph Lamptey’s officiating when it banned him for life.



It ordered the game to be replayed, which Senegal won 2-0 to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



There has been no suggestion of cheating on Ndala’s part, and he was in a no-win situation given that it was African football’s showpiece match with a worldwide television audience and abandoning it would have been a major calamity.



Former Champions League final referee Clement Turpin described refereeing at the highest levels as “management of extreme situations – extreme because there is pressure, there are a lot of emotions around you.



“The referee is having to take the correct decision, not necessarily the most popular decisions. You need to be courageous and be able to ease tension. Calmness breeds calmness in tense and difficult situations.”