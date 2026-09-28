DUBAI: Frieze Abu Dhabi has announced the program for its inaugural edition, bringing together artists from across generations and geographies from Nov. 19 to 22.

Organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and Frieze, the inaugural fair will feature more than 80 galleries from 36 countries and regions, alongside a program of exhibitions, commissions, sculpture and talks.

At the center of the program will be the inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi Artist Award, curated by Nabila Abdel Nabi, which has been awarded to Beirut- and London-based artist Dala Nasser.

Nasser will present “Qubbat Duris,” a site-responsive installation inspired by a 13th-century monument near Baalbek in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

The work will feature a timber framework referencing the heritage site, alongside paintings on textile incorporating charcoal rubbings of the remaining ruins, ash, raw clay and terracotta. The installation explores how materials can carry memory across generations and reflects on landscapes facing destruction.

The fair will also introduce “In Dialogue,” a new annual exhibition pairing established and emerging artists. Curated by Abu Dhabi-based Dirwaza Curatorial Lab, the first edition, titled “At Another Meeting Point,” will bring together the work of Emirati artists Mohammed Kazem and Alia Zaal.

Meanwhile, Frieze Sculpture Abu Dhabi will extend the event into the public realm with works installed at Mamsha Beach on Saadiyat Island from Nov. 16 to Dec. 16. The selection includes works by Zeinab Alhashemi, Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, Imran Qureshi and Kamran Samimi, exploring themes including material, ecology and place.

A three-day talks program will bring together artists, curators, museum leaders and patrons, with sessions addressing topics including global museums and curatorial practices.

Frieze hosts international art fairs, including editions in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Seoul, London and Abu Dhabi.