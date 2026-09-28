RIYADH: The AlUla Artist Residency Program has strengthened its presence on the international design scene, with several of its participants receiving awards at the fourth edition of the Institut du Monde Arabe Design Award, organized by the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris, the Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.

Saudi architect and artist Aseel Alamoudi won the Emerging Talent Award for her project “Playformation: The Curve and The Dot,” inspired by AlUla’s rock formations and natural curves.

The Contemporary Craftsmanship Award was presented to Altin Studio, founded by Yasmine Sfar and Mehdi Kebaier, for their sculptural work “Our AlUla Trilogy” (2025), comprising three pieces titled “Wadi,Waha,” and “Yusr.” The pieces were crafted from palm wood and plant fibers. The project combines traditional crafts with contemporary design, drawing inspiration from AlUla’s landscape and natural materials while evoking the palm cultures of Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

The international awards won by the participants reflect the initiative’s expanding reach and its creative output’s growing presence on the global stage, as part of the cultural and artistic momentum taking place in AlUla through its diverse residency programs, exhibitions, events, and festivals.