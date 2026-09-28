DUBAI: Jordanian-Palestinian singer Zeyne recently took in a show at Milan Fashion Week, days after her AWDA international tour wrapped up.

The singer attended a runway presentation of Louise Trotter’s third collection for Bottega Veneta while showing off a look by the house.

The singer attended a runway presentation of Louise Trotter’s third collection for Bottega Veneta while showing off accessories by the house. (Getty Images)

Trotter’s latest line brought the amplified proportions of her first two outings down to size, lightening both silhouette and materials, The Associated Press reported.

After extending the sculptural volumes of Matthieu Blazy’s era in her first two collections, Trotter moved closer to the controlled ease associated with Tomas Maier — without surrendering the visual exuberance of contemporary Bottega.

She transferred some of the drama to oversized raffia intrecciato bags that resembled huge natural-fiber shields, some completely encircled by fringe

For the garments, Trotter streamlined the silhouettes using natural materials and the lightest leather she could find.

As the collection moved from spring to summer, the British designer said she wanted to evoke southern Europe’s changing seasons through a sense of “disrobing” and “optimism, which I think we feel as we move to summer.”

One standout floral dress was constructed from long loops of uncut fringe, its printed image breaking apart and recomposing with every step like a flickering flip book.

The trick with Trotter was that there is so much going on in the looks that is hard to pin down what techniques are being employed, offering a rich visual experience. (Getty Images)

Intrecciato skirts featured feather inserts, a slip dress was covered in three-dimensional leather flowers and peplum-hemmed knit tops were densely embroidered in multiple colors.

The trick with Trotter was that there is so much going on in the looks that is hard to pin down what techniques are being employed, offering a rich visual experience.

“I really wanted to express craft, which is our language, it’s our logo, but I wanted to do it with the lightest of hand possible,’’ she said backstage after Saturday evening’s show.

Front-row guests included Julianne Moore and Travis Scott, while Kendall Jenner — an aunt of Scott’s children — closed the show.

Zeyne was in Milan following a busy summer of shows. Following her London opener for her tour, she performed in Dublin, Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, Barcelona and Istanbul. Her last performance was on Sept. 18.