RIYADH: The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out 756 precision operations against Iran-backed Houthi military positions and capabilities across several fronts over the past 72 hours, the army’s official spokesman said on Sunday.

Col. Majid Abdullah Al-Nuzaili said the operations targeted Houthi positions and personnel using aircraft, drones, missiles, field artillery and rocket launchers.

The operations took place across the Kataf and Al-Baqa, Alab, Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda, Lahj and Taiz fronts, according to a statement carried by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

He said 2,316 Houthi members had been killed or wounded, while four Iranian experts specializing in operating and launching drones and missiles were killed in Taiz Governorate.

The spokesman described the deaths as further evidence of continued Iranian support for the Houthis.

Al-Nuzaili said the attacks destroyed or disabled troop carriers, vehicles, military reinforcements, missile-launch platforms, weapons and equipment depots and other military hardware belonging to the Houthis.

The statement also accused the Houthis of misrepresenting attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure by attributing them to Yemeni government forces.

Al-Nuzaili said the allegations were intended to conceal what he described as Houthi attacks on Yemeni civilians and educational facilities.

He cited an incident on Sept. 23 in Lahj Governorate, saying Houthi forces had targeted the Amr bin Al-As School in the Al-Dhalea district and Ras Al-Ara, killing three civilians and injuring four others and causing extensive damage to the educational facility and its facilities.

The spokesman also accused the Houthis of planting internationally prohibited mines on roads and streets in Lahj, saying they endangered civilians, disrupted movement and worsened the humanitarian situation.

Al-Nuzaili said Yemen’s armed forces would continue their campaign against the Houthis while adhering to international humanitarian law.

He said the forces remained committed to protecting civilians, restoring security and stability and upholding the rule of law, adding that they would prevent the Houthis from using terrorism and violence to impose their control by force.