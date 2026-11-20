NAIROBI: Kenya is investigating the deaths of six hippos suspected of having eaten indigestible crops and a seventh thought to have consumed a fishing net, its national wildlife service said Friday.

Fishermen are frequently killed by the dangerous, semi-aquatic mammals, many of which live around central Lake Naivasha.

The seven deaths occurred between October 28 and November 19 in Lake Naivasha, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) spokesperson Duncan Juma Wanyama told AFP.

Officials are concerned by the rise in such incidents and a KWS team has been sent “to get to the root” of the problem, he said.

He did not say if intentional poisoning was suspected.

But a post-mortem of a young female hippo suggested it had ingested synthetic fishing nets, causing “a complete physical blockage” between the stomach and the small intestine, leading to “cardiopulmonary failure,” KWS said in a statement.

In the case of another adult female, KWS said, an autopsy “revealed massive gas distension of the animal’s multi-chambered stomach,” compressing the hippo’s lungs and “interfering with normal breathing.”

Maize stalks were found in the animal’s stomach, it said, suggesting they “may have contributed to dietary overload... resulting in gas accumulation and bloating.”

The other five hippos are suspected of also having eaten the highly fermentable stalks, Wanyama said.

It follows the death of Fiona, a female hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo in the United States and a social media star, 10 days after accidentally swallowing a beanie hat.