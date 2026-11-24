When Lebanese citizens watched Iraqi government forces enter Jurf al-Sakhar to reclaim control from the Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah faction, a single question crossed the minds of many: Could the same scenario unfold in Lebanon, leaving no weapons in the country other than those of the legitimate state?

Recent developments in Iraq’s Jurf al-Sakhar region restored a security deployment to an area that had remained outside effective state control for years. What transpired with Iraq’s Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah, which was forced to accept the entry of government troops into one of its most prominent strongholds, as well as the possibility of its agreement to surrender its weapons, opens the door to questions regarding the future of Iran-linked armed factions across the region.

This most notably means Hezbollah in Lebanon and whether these events reflect a shift in Tehran’s approach to its military proxies beyond its borders.

For Lebanon, the significance of the Jurf al-Sakhar experience lies in the indication that the military and political clout accumulated by Iran-aligned factions is not necessarily irreversible, even in areas that have evolved into strategic strongholds for them.

Sectarian structure

Dr. Hilal Khashan, a professor of political science at the American University of Beirut, said that "following the US invasion of Iraq, a Lebanese-style sectarian system took shape there. The systems in both Lebanon and Iraq are fundamentally incompatible with a democratic system."

"In Iraq, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were legalized, whereas in Lebanon, legitimacy was recently stripped from Hezbollah's weapons," he told Asharq Al-Awsat.

He characterized the post-2003 political order in both countries as "a sectarianism held in Iran's grip.”

"Despite current developments, we do not appear to be heading toward radical solutions in either Iraq or Lebanon. What is currently being pursued is a patchwork policy on both fronts,” he explained.

"One can speak of a current isolationist trend among Shiites in Lebanon and Iraq... and there is no doubt that the collapse of the Iranian regime will happen sooner or later from within as a result of the economic blockade and ongoing sanctions, which will automatically weaken its regional proxies,” he stressed.

Risks of integration

Despite clear parallels between the experience of Hezbollah and that of Iran-linked Iraqi armed factions, particularly Kataib Hezbollah, there are also differences in their legal, political, and military structures that cannot be overlooked.

Jad al-Akhaoui, head of the Lebanese Democratic Coalition and a Shiite opponent of Hezbollah, said: "In both cases, we are dealing with armed organizations that emerged or grew stronger outside the traditional military establishment, acquiring political and security influence that enables them to sway state decisions.”

“The difference, however, is that the PMF in Iraq enjoy official legal status, whereas the military structure of Lebanon’s Hezbollah has become independent of state institutions and operates outside the law,” he told Asharq Al-Awsat.

He stressed that "just as Iraq requires weapons and military capabilities to be placed exclusively under the authority of the Iraqi army and official security institutions, within a unified national command subject to constitutional accountability, this same principle must be applied in Lebanon.”

“The danger lies not merely in the existence of weapons outside the state, but in the state itself turning into a legal umbrella for weapons over which it exercises no actual decision-making power," he added.

Al-Akhaoui said that "the lesson Lebanon can draw from the Iraqi experience is not that Jurf al-Sakhar will necessarily be repeated, but rather that resolving the weapons issue must culminate in strengthening state authority, not reproducing dual authority under a new label."

He urged Lebanese officials "to recognize that integrating Hezbollah into the military institution while it retains its organizational structure and independent leadership risks importing the problem into the state rather than solving it."

He added: "What is required is a binding government decision and an executive plan not exceeding six months, beginning within 30 days with an inventory of weapons and military sites, followed by specific phases to hand over weapons to the Lebanese Army and place military facilities under its exclusive authority."

Hezbollah’s hardline stance

Although there are still no decisive indicators that Iran has decided to abandon its model of armed proxies or that it will push toward their disarmament, it is clear that the regional environment in which this model emerged and expanded is no longer what it was years ago.

Retired Brigadier General George Nader noted that "what happened with the entry of Iraqi armed forces into Jurf al-Sakhar is the outcome of negotiations with Iran."

"Legitimate deployment there paves the way for disarmament or the handover of weapons; otherwise, the step remains incomplete,” he told Asharq Al-Awsat.

Nader said that "should a weapons handover take place in Iraq, it will inevitably affect Hezbollah in Lebanon, though the impact will be limited because the latter, unlike the Iraqi faction formed in 2004, has existed since the 1980s and controls political decision-making in the country, as well as the deep state together with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.”

“Consequently, it is unlikely that the current scenario in Jurf al-Sakhar will apply to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which we do not expect to accept any withdrawals or handover of weapons, just as the state does not appear ready to enforce its decisions by force,” he added.