- Iraqi PM orders management transfer of Kurdistan’s border crossings.
- Border Ports Authority to oversee all crossings.
- The directive aims to standardize operations.
- This move may impact regional autonomy dynamics.
- The change emphasizes federal control over border management.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the border crossings authority to take over all crossings in the Kurdistan region and the federal oil ministry to manage fields under Kurdish security control in four provinces, Iraq's state news agency said on Tuesday.
The orders followed an oil smuggling investigation at the North Oil Company.