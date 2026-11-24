Iraqi Prime Minister ​Ali al-Zaidi ordered the border crossings authority to ‌take ‌over ​all crossings ‌in ⁠the ​Kurdistan region ⁠and the federal oil ministry to manage ⁠fields ‌under Kurdish ‌security ​control ‌in ‌four provinces, Iraq's state news agency ‌said on Tuesday.

The orders ⁠followed ⁠an oil smuggling investigation at the North Oil Company.