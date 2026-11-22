KHARTOUM: Drones struck Sudan’s capital Khartoum, damaging residential homes and a United Nations building on Sunday, witnesses and the world organization said.

Explosions were heard in the area around Khartoum airport and other parts of the city from around 2:00 am until approximately 4:30 am (0000-0230 GMT).

A drone strike completely destroyed a house, a witness said, while a Sudanese army source said the drones had been launched from Ethiopia.

“The drone attack at dawn today is a continuation of Ethiopian aggression against Sudanese territory, as the drones were launched from Ethiopia’s Bahir Dar airport,” the source told AFP.

Sudan has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of allowing attacks to be launched from its territory, a claim Addis Ababa has denied.

Another witness reported that a drone hit the home of a mosque’s muezzin, the person who calls Muslims to prayer, in Jebel Aulia, around 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Khartoum.

“People were trying to rescue family members trapped under the rubble,” the witness added.

The UN meanwhile said that “a UN premises with UN colleagues in the building was damaged.”

“This occurred in a civilian neighborhood,” the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) said in a statement posted on X.

OCHA condemned the risk posed to humanitarian workers, saying it was “unacceptable” that UN personnel were being exposed to such danger.

Authorities did not immediately report on casualties.

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023 between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army, has killed more than 200,000 people, aid workers estimate, and triggered the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.

The United Nations has repeatedly criticized both sides’ rampant use of drones, which killed more than 1,100 people in the first half of 2026.

Of the hundreds of child casualties this year, two-thirds were killed or injured by drone strikes, the UN said last week.

The rival forces have for the last year wrestled for control of the resource-rich southern Kordofan region, which connects the army-held center and east to RSF-controlled Darfur.

In recent months, both the army and the RSF have increasingly relied on drones capable of striking targets hundreds of kilometers away without risking their fighters.