LONDON: Israeli forces demolished residential structures and livestock shelters on Sunday in Khirbet Samra, located in the Jordan Valley, according to the Palestine News Agency.

Israeli forces informed residents of their plan to demolish all structures in the community before bulldozers arrived and began tearing down residential structures and livestock shelters, according to Mahdi Daraghmeh, head of the Al-Maleh and Bedouin Communities Council.

Several Palestinian Bedouin communities in the Jordan Valley, in the occupied West Bank, are under threat of imminent demolition and eviction orders. The Jordan Valley, the region to the western bank of the River Jordan, makes up around 30 percent of the West Bank area and is rich in deep water resources and agricultural land.

Israel has several settlement projects in the area, including the controversial E1 settlement, which would lead to the eviction of the Bedouin community in Khan Al-Ahmar. The project was paused this month amid the Israeli government transition.

Many members of the UN have long condemned Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem in June 1967 and has since maintained a military-run regime over security and civilian matters related to Palestinian lives.