DAMASCUS: Children across the Syrian Arab Republic took part in cultural, educational and recreational activities marking World Children’s Day, with events in the Damascus countryside, Raqqa and Latakia aimed at supporting their well-being, developing their talents and helping them overcome the effects of years of war.

About 100 children in Harasta attended an event organized by the Humanitarians for Relief and Development Foundation, in cooperation with the city council.

Held at Al-Zahrawi Park, the event featured games, educational activities, psychosocial support sessions and personal hygiene awareness programs, along with the distribution of soap, educational materials and gifts.

Abdulrahman Ahmad Hussein, chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees, said the initiative was part of the Aman for Protection project, which supports vulnerable groups, particularly orphans and children with disabilities.

He said the activities aimed to provide a safe environment for children while promoting their rights under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The directorate of culture in Raqqa organized a celebration featuring poetry recitations, public speaking, theatrical performances and entertainment.

Raqqa Director of Culture Abdul Latif Al-Muhaimid said such activities helped children recover from the psychological effects of war while developing their communication and creative skills.

He added that the directorate was working with local education authorities to identify talented children through school visits and provide specialized training and workshops.

Among the participants, Rima Al-Shawakh, 13, and 11-year-old Ward Mohammad expressed hopes of competing in the Arab Reading Challenge, while Hoor Al-Khalaf performed a poem about Raqqa.

In the coastal city of Latakia, the Ayadina Association organized an event titled “I Have a Talent 2026” at the National Museum, in cooperation with the Directorate of Social Affairs and Labor.

About 30 children performed in a choir, while another 20 to 25 displayed handmade crafts, accessories and artwork at a children’s bazaar.

Association chairwoman Rola Manzalji said the event encouraged children to express their creativity and build self-confidence, with strong support from their families.

World Children’s Day, which is observed annually on Nov. 20, promotes children’s rights to education, health, protection and participation in society.