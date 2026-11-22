UYUN AL-JIWA: A nine-day heritage festival celebrating local traditions, culture and craftsmanship has opened in Uyun Al-Jiwa governorate in the Qassim region.

Organized by Qassim municipality and Uyun Al-Jiwa municipality in cooperation with the governorate’s Local Development Association, the festival seeks to preserve folk traditions, promote community participation and support families engaged in cottage industries and owners of local initiatives.

Falah bin Jabr Al-Jabreen, head of Uyun Al-Jiwa municipality, said heritage events highlighted national identity and celebrated local customs, traditions and authentic values. They also gave younger generations an opportunity to learn about the past.

The festival features the Saudi ardah, a traditional wedding re-enactment, entertainment performances, a children’s stage and family-made products.

The festival aims to preserve folk heritage, encourage community participation and support families involved in cottage industries and owners of local initiatives. (SPA)

Uyun Al-Jiwa combines literary heritage, historical landmarks, traditional architecture and agricultural attractions, offering visitors a range of experiences rooted in local culture. The governorate is associated with the pre-Islamic poet Antarah bin Shaddad, whose celebrated “Mu’allaqa” mentions the area. Local folklore links Antarah and his beloved Abla to Antarah Rock and Al-Naslaa Rock, the latter known for its distinctive cone shape and ancient carvings of ibexes and camels.

The heritage town preserves traditional Najdi architecture, including Uyun Al-Jiwa Mosque, built from mud and stone, and Al-Mashaqiq, a network of ancient rock-cut wells and water channels, some extending more than 100 meters. Historic markets include Souq Al-Majlis and the longstanding Monday market, which attracts visitors from across the region.

The governorate is also known for its date production, particularly sukkari, barhi and wannana varieties, as well as its fruits and vegetables. Other attractions include Mount Al-Marqab, historically used as an observation point, King Salman Park, the public park and Al-Watan Garden.