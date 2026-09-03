CAIRO: Egypt and China are marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, celebrating a partnership that has expanded considerably since Cairo became the first Arab and African capital to establish formal ties with Beijing on May 30, 1956.

Relations between the two countries have steadily deepened through high-level visits and cooperation across politics, trade, culture, education and technology, with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s current visit to Egypt drawing considerable public and media attention.

Beyond official diplomacy, ties have also developed at the cultural and people-to-people level.

Egyptians have studied Chinese since 1958, with the language increasingly seen as a gateway to opportunities in trade, technology, tourism, archaeology and heritage conservation.

Dr. Rehab Mahmoud, head of the Confucius Institute at Cairo University, told Arab News that interest in studying Chinese had grown significantly over the past two decades.

She said the expansion accelerated after China began establishing Confucius Institutes internationally in 2004 as part of efforts to strengthen cultural and educational links with other countries.

Egypt had only one university department teaching Chinese between 1958 and 2000, Mahmoud said, but the number has since grown to 36 across Egyptian universities.

Many Egyptian students have also traveled to China on scholarships in a range of disciplines as cooperation between universities in the two countries has expanded.

Mahmoud said Egypt and China share the legacy of two ancient civilizations, while China’s rapid development in recent decades has further encouraged Egyptians to learn the language and seek employment in sectors connected to Chinese businesses and institutions.

Dr. El-Sawy Ahmed, an expert on Chinese affairs, said relations between the peoples of Egypt and China stretched back far beyond modern diplomatic ties.

He pointed to ancient trade links and the movement of merchants along Silk Road routes as early sources of contact between the two civilizations.

Economic relations now play an increasingly important role, he said, citing the growing presence of Chinese products in the Egyptian market.

Chinese cars, for example, have become increasingly popular among Egyptian consumers because of their competitive prices and improving quality, he said.

El-Sawy added that Xi’s visit had attracted significant attention in both Egypt and China and came at an important moment in bilateral relations.

Cooperation has also expanded into archaeology and heritage preservation.

Dr. Emil Henin, an art conservator, told Arab News that Xi’s visit was being closely followed by specialists in a range of fields, including those working in heritage conservation.

Henin said he had visited China three times, beginning with a scholarship in 2020, and had been particularly impressed by the country’s development and architecture.

He also praised the work ethic and hospitality he encountered during his visits, saying Chinese colleagues showed considerable respect for cultural differences.

Days before Xi’s visit, an Egyptian-Chinese archaeological mission announced new discoveries during excavations at the Temple of Sekhmet site in Mit Rahina, Giza.

The finds included stone blocks and fragments of statues, many dating to Egypt’s New Kingdom and particularly the reign of Ramses II.

Archaeologists also uncovered objects made from limestone, red granite and schist, along with pottery fragments, faience amulets, small terracotta and limestone figurines, ostraca and votive stelae.

Interest in Egyptian civilization has also grown in China.

Between 2024 and 2025, the Shanghai Museum hosted an exhibition titled “On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt,” which attracted about 2.77 million visitors.

Tourism is another area where people-to-people links have expanded.

Ashraf Al-Khatib, an Egyptian tour guide, told Arab News he studied Chinese specifically to work with visitors from China.

He said the number of Chinese tourists traveling to Egypt had increased in recent years, with many showing strong interest in ancient Egyptian sites as well as Red Sea destinations such as Hurghada.

As Egypt and China celebrate seven decades of diplomatic relations, officials and experts say the relationship is no longer confined to traditional diplomacy and trade.

From university classrooms and archaeological excavations to tourism and consumer markets, the ties between the two countries have developed into a broader partnership increasingly visible in everyday life.