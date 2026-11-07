TRIPOLI: Egypt ‌reopened its embassy in Libya’s capital Tripoli on Saturday after a 12-year absence, marking a ​rapprochement with the country’s western-based administration, the foreign affairs ministry in Cairo said in a statement.

The move marks a shift for Cairo, which has been one of the most prominent backers of eastern-based military commander Khalifa ‌Haftar, a ‌rival of the ​Tripoli-based ‌government.

Egypt ​closed its ⁠Tripoli embassy in 2014, when many foreign missions there closed amid an escalating conflict that saw rival governments set themselves up in the capital and in the east of the ⁠huge North African country.

Egypt’s ‌foreign affairs minister ‌Badr Abdelatty was quoted in ​the statement ‌as saying at the reopening ceremony ‌that the historical significance of the embassy building “aligns with the deep-rooted human and cultural ties that characterize Egyptian-Libyan relations.“

Oil producer Libya ‌has been plunged into chaos since the fall of Muammar Qaddafi ⁠in ⁠a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

In Benghazi in eastern Libya there is the Libyan National Army under military commander Khalifa Haftar and the House of Representatives, and a government led by Osama Hammad. In the west there is the internationally recognized Government of National Unity headed by ​PM Abdulhamid Dbeibah ​and the High Council of State in Tripoli.