ALKHOBAR: From one point of view, Al-Ahli have returned to league action after the international break with flying colors. A 3-1 victory over Al-Nassr was followed on Saturday by a 3-1 win over Al-Taawoun, propelling them back into the top four. The reality, however, is stark.

The fans have not forgotten what happened in their final game before the international break: a 6-1 drubbing by Al-Shabab, a rival with whom they share a storied history, including a 0-0 draw in the final game of 2021/22 that confirmed Al-Ahli’s relegation from the Saudi Pro League.

The victory over Al-Nassr may have softened the blow but Al-Ahli then lost to Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite midweek, after going 2-0 up by the 60th minute.

Al-Ahli fans believe they can see the writing on the wall. Their issue lies with Marino Pusic, brought in to replace Matthias Jaissle shortly before the season started, and they targeted him in unison with “Pusic out!” chants.

Even though Al-Ahli remain in contention in the league, King Cup and ACL Elite, belief in the head coach seems is low. And it could have been even worse for Pusic, as Al-Ahli went 1-0 down to winless Al-Taawoun in the 39th minute.

A long goal kick from Mailson found winger Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi in the space behind Saad Balobaid. Al-Kuwaykibi released Abdelrazzak Hamedallah in the box, whose cutback toward Nedim Bajrami was blocked by Merih Demiral. Demiral’s block bounced off Balobaid and straight to Bajrami, who nodded the ball into the net.

Al-Ahli drew level before halftime, with Eduard Spertsyan releasing Ivan Toney with a crisp lofted ball for a first-time finish under Mailson at the far post. The Englishman doubled his tally in the 72nd minute from the spot, after Galeno drew a foul in the penalty area.

Toney is now seven goals clear of Tijjani Reijnders, Youssef En-Nesyri and Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the scoring charts, with his two on the night taking him to 15 in 11 league games this season.

Matheus Goncalves added the third late in the game to seal the result for the hosts, driving on the transition before cutting inside and hitting a curler to send the fans home happy. Happy, that is, with the result but not the state the club is in.

While Al-Ahli are on a good run of form away from contending for the title — they sit six points behind league leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand — with six months remaining in the season it seems the fans will not have the patience to stick with Pusic.