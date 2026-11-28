RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said on Saturday it had carried out a military operation to destroy facilities used by Houthi forces to facilitate attacks on civilians and threaten maritime navigation in the Red Sea.

Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said the operation targeted facilities supporting what he described as the Houthi militia’s “deliberate and systematic terrorist operations” against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

He said the targets had supported the group’s military operations, including the launch of ballistic missiles and drones against civilian targets.

Al-Malki also said the Houthi attacks threatened freedom of maritime navigation in the southern Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandeb strait, a strategic shipping route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

The spokesperson said the Coalition Joint Forces Command would respond immediately to any further Houthi operations targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

He added that Coalition military operations were conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law and customary international law.