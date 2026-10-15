DUBAI: Egypt’s state grain buyer Future of Egypt has tightened quality requirements for wheat imports by requiring a minimum ‘baking-strength’ rating of 160W, three traders said, a move that could further narrow sourcing options as disruptions to Black Sea grain exports increase.

FoE did not issue a formal announcement but informed suppliers directly of the change, according to the traders. The buyer has been largely absent from the international wheat market in recent months ⁠due to the ⁠local wheat buying season and strong reserves, though traders said it has recently been actively seeking price indications and requesting offers. It was not clear if the state entity bought any cargoes recently.

Traders said the revised specification ⁠is widely seen as a response to quality concerns surrounding some origins, particularly Bulgarian wheat from this season’s crop, which they said often carries lower W values. The W rating measures bread-making quality, with lower values producing weaker dough.

“Supplies of good quality wheat from both Romania and Bulgaria are getting tighter and it is believed there have been offers of lower quality Bulgarian and ⁠Romanian supplies ⁠with lower W values,” said a fourth trader.

Black Sea grain exports have been severely disrupted in recent months as Russia and Ukraine stepped up attacks on ports, export terminals and commercial vessels, forcing shippers to delay or cancel cargoes. The disruption has prompted Russian exporters to reroute some shipments through Baltic ports, though traders say alternative routes have limited capacity compared with the Black Sea.