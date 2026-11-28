Miami: Columbus Crew, with an injury-time goal from Santiago Rodriguez, beat Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 1-0 to knock the defending champions out of the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs on Friday.

Rodriguez’s goal in the second minute of stoppage time gave Columbus a 2-0 triumph in the best-of-three first-round series, after their stunning 3-0 victory in game one in Florida.

The defeat was a season-ending disappointment for the star-studded Miami side that features Messi, Luis Suarez, Casemiro and Rodrigo De Paul, which also came up short in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Leagues Cup.

For Argentine superstar Messi, MLS’s top scorer in the regular season and the favorite to win an unprecedented third straight Most Valuable Player award, it was a second first-round exit in the three MLS Cup playoffs he has contested.

Miami, facing a must-win game after dropping the opener at home to seventh-seeded Columbus, had chances to score on a cold, rainy night in Ohio.

German Berterame had a golden opportunity six minutes from full time, but his header from point-blank range went over the crossbar.

The match appeared headed for a penalty shootout with injury time ticking away. But Inter’s defense allowed Rodriguez to bring down a cross in the box from Moroccan Anass Zaroury and blast it past Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

Miami’s early exit extends the champion’s curse in MLS. No team has retained the title since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2012.