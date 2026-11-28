Sydney: Germany’s Nicolai von Dellingshausen stayed on track for a second DP World Tour title Saturday at the Australian PGA Championship, but he has 12-time winner Alex Noren in hot pursuit.

Von Dellingshausen maintained the three-shot advantage he took into the third round by firing a 69 at The Lakes in Sydney, mixing six birdies and three bogeys to be 16-under for the tournament.

Sweden’s Noren, the highest-ranked player in the field at 25, kept the pressure on at the opening event of the European Tour season with a blemish-free 65 to be outright second.

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin (70) and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat are a shot further back.

With all the golfers out early to ensure the round was finished before a forecast severe storm, Von Dellingshausen picked up where he left off with three birdies in the first five holes.

But he dropped a shot at the eighth as the wind kicked in and again on the 10th and 16th.

“To be honest, I’m trying not to think too much about it,” said the German about winning.

His only other victory was at the Austrian Alpine Open in 2025.

“I did a good job today just playing golf and really embracing the moment. Of course I was nervous. I am going to be very nervous tomorrow.

“There’s a reason to be nervous and I did a good job today to really embrace it and to manage it.”

Noren is far more experienced at the pointy end of tournaments, but he is coming off a lengthy break and just happy to be in contention.

“I hadn’t played for a while. I’ve been practicing, but not knowing where my game stands. I’m extremely happy,” he said.

“I took care of the par-5s today and then you can kind of play some of the other holes a little bit more defensively maybe. It’s a really fun course to play.”

Along with Noren and Kiradech, the day’s other big mover was veteran Australian Adam Scott, who also stroked 65 to be seven off the pace.

He is striving to end a global tournament drought spanning over six years, but is not confident of challenging on Sunday.

“I mean, I feel like I’m a long way behind still, so we start just wanting to play for a good place, I think,” he said.

“I think it’d be miraculous if I was in the mix tomorrow, but we’ll see.”