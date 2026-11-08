- Dr. Badr Abdel-Ati met with Hanna Tetteh from the United Nations.
- Discussions centered on Libya’s ongoing political process and developments.
- The meeting aimed to support international cooperation in aiding Libya.
- Both parties focused on achieving a political settlement in Libya.
- The discussions emphasized the role of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.
CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed the latest developments in Libya and UN efforts to advance the political process with UN envoy Hanna Tetteh during a meeting at the Egyptian Embassy in Tripoli on Saturday, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s support for efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement to the Libyan crisis, ministry spokesman Nader Zaki said in a statement.