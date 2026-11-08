CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed the latest developments in Libya and UN efforts to advance the political process with UN envoy Hanna Tetteh during a meeting at the Egyptian Embassy in Tripoli on Saturday, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s support for efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement to the Libyan crisis, ministry spokesman Nader Zaki said in a statement.