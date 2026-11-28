Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Andorra, attended a reception hosted by the principality’s Episcopal co-prince, Bishop Josep-Lluís Serrano Pentinat, at the Episcopal Palace in La Seu d’Urgell, recently.

The reception honored members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Andorra and brought together representatives of countries maintaining diplomatic relations with the principality.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to Finland Nesreen Al-Shebel received newly appointed Turkish Ambassador Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak in Helsinki.

The two exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and Al-Shebel wished her Turkish counterpart success in her new role, the Saudi ambassador said in a post on X on Saturday.