The United Nations’ World Food Programme warned Tuesday that funding cuts were forcing it to slash the number of aid recipients in the West Bank in half, warning of dire consequences.

“WFP is being forced to reduce the number of people we assist in the West Bank by half, and this is happening as the food needs in the West Bank are more than double what they were two years ago,” Shaun Hughes, the agency’s representative in the Palestinian territories, told reporters in Geneva, speaking from London.